Jason Hayes | Forests, Fuels, and Freedom

Jason Hayes | Forests, Fuels, and Freedom

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Russ Minary's avatar
Russ Minary
Oct 9

Jason,

This nation started its downward trends when we embraced the idea of globalism. It allows and encourages foreign nations (many of which are our enemies) to take the production of good and services and profit, while American businesses, workers and consumers must pay for that. American workers are out of jobs and foreign workers make our stuff.

Think about the impact of American businesses employing American workers to produce American goods and services (like petroleum, etc.) using American facilities in American states which are funded by American capital.

Too simple? I think not.

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