Grok imagines the U.S. freed up to build new energy infrastructure

I hope everyone is having a great Thanksgiving — a day set aside by our forefathers to thank God for His blessings, provision, and protection.

Since the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act passed the Senate last week and is expected to be picked up by the House next week, I am keeping my focus on this important bill and offering some potential fixes that the House could use to make it even better.

The first of my BAAJA pieces, “It’s Time for America to Start Building Things Again,” was published on The Daily Signal November 17, 2026.

This piece, “America Needs Permitting Reform, Not a Federal Power Grab,” is the second in a series on BAAJA and was published on the Daily Signal November 25, 2026.

Watch for a third piece on the Daily Signal early next week.

Happy Thanksgiving!

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America Needs Permitting Reform, Not a Federal Power Grab

JASON HAYES • November 25, 2026

Summary

BAAJA contains serious permitting reforms that could free American businesses to begin building again.

However, some transmission provisions threaten states’ longstanding authority.

Congress should protect state authority, require proven reliability needs, and safeguard ratepayers.

The Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026, or BAAJA, passed the Senate easily Nov. 19. The bill contains serious permitting reforms that could potentially free American businesses (and the nation) to begin building again. Congress hasn’t been willing to do something this consequential in this arena for decades.

The bill contains a great deal of good. However, as the bill moves to the House, some portions should be fixed to protect important principles, including federalism. Today, I focus on shortfalls in the transmission title. My previous piece on the topic considered shortfalls in the permitting (or project) certainty title.

Former Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Chairman Mark Christie highlighted the federalism issue in a recent op-ed in Utility Dive. Christie rightly argued that BAAJA includes genuine permitting reforms that could free up American businesses and allow them to build essential infrastructure faster.

But some transmission provisions threaten the authority states have had over the physical grid for almost a century. The bill’s language shifts that authority to regulators at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. That means federal regulators could overrule a state’s objections to a new transmission line, order the line built, and require a state (or states) to pay for it if they deem it to be in the public interest.

Any bill that recommends expanding federal regulators’ influence and authority should immediately raise a host of red flags.

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Since 1935, the Federal Power Act has recognized that states have authority over transmission siting—the location of the physical grid infrastructure—while the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission regulates interstate transmission rates and wholesale electricity sales. BAAJA relocates the final authority for these decisions to Washington, D.C.

Some will point out that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission already has what is called “federal backstop siting authority.” However, that authority, granted in the Energy Policy Act of 2005, was strictly limited to “National Interest Electric Transmission Corridors.” BAAJA would eliminate that geographic restriction on qualifying projects and significantly expand the area over which the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission could override state siting decisions.

The Heritage Foundation has previously warned that permitting reform legislation could transfer traditional state transmission-siting responsibilities to federal regulators. That isn’t an argument against transmission. States approve transmission projects all the time when evidence shows they are needed to provide reliable electricity at a reasonable cost.

The harder question comes when a proposed line crosses hundreds of miles, imposes land-use burdens on several states, and primarily serves generation or policy objectives elsewhere.

Who determines whether the line is necessary? Who’s accountable to landowners and residents? And who pays?

The Nov. 7 manager’s amendment improved the original proposal in one important respect. The original BAAJA would have allowed certain federal and state proceedings to begin at the same time. The revised legislation gives states a year to act before the federal backstop can take effect.

That was a real improvement. It also substantially addressed one of the three amendments Christie publicly proposed. Congress should seriously consider the other two.

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Replace ‘Public Interest’ With a Proven Reliability Test

BAAJA allows the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to rely partly on a “public interest” standard when considering a federal permit.

That’s too elastic because different administrations can adopt very different policies while still claiming to protect or represent the public interest. For example, one administration could promote hyperscale data center growth, while another could demand a massive transmission expansion to meet net-zero or so-called green energy goals.

A far better guideline would require the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to establish that a proposed transmission line is an optimal and economical response to a proven interstate reliability need, but only after considering realistic alternatives. There should be a demonstrable reliability problem, not merely a finding that another transmission line would provide some reliability benefit, or that a transmission line is “needed” to connect a proposed solar or wind facility to the bulk power grid.

New transmission shouldn’t be the default solution. Instead, regulators should be asking whether existing generation—nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydro, biomass, etc.—could remain online to provide the reliability benefit. (That is, is the alleged reliability concern driven by a rush to close an existing plant to meet political goals, and would leaving that plant online until equally reliable and affordable generation options are available solve the problem?) Regulators should ask whether existing lines can be reconductored, whether advanced conductors or grid-enhancing technologies could solve the constraint, or whether new dispatchable generation can be located closer to demand.

Deciding to build (and charge ratepayers for) new transmission should be the endpoint of a detailed system analysis. It should not be the opening assumption. Regulators often begin with policy-driven plans or respond to pressure from monopoly utilities and accept early retirement of reliable generation as the default. They then move from that presumption to approving expensive new grid infrastructure as necessary to preserve the very reliability that rushed retirements of dispatchable capacity undermined.

Before regulators approve billions of dollars in new transmission costs, they should show that transmission is the better answer.

Let States Protect Their Own Ratepayers

Cost allocation raises a related problem. Christie also pointed out that, under Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Order 1920, individual states in a region should have an explicit opportunity to agree on transmission cost allocation; the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission should then assume their agreement is “just and reasonable.” That approach respects states while recognizing that interstate projects sometimes require interstate coordination.

BAAJA already demonstrates what this type of cost causation can look like. Section 2107 requires qualifying data centers and other large computational loads to bear the incremental generation, storage, transmission, and distribution costs they create. It prevents data center developers from offloading those costs onto American consumers. That is a solid principle: Identify who creates a cost and who receives a benefit, then bill them accordingly.

BAAJA’s broader transmission language provides important protections for ratepayers. Customers need to see material benefits in the reliability of their utility services or receive real reductions in the cost of delivered power to end users. But Congress should require more by updating the bill’s language to recognize that receiving more than a “trivial” benefit does not necessarily justify approving the costs of a new transmission line when they are disproportionate to the benefits the customer receives.

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Federalism Doesn’t Mean Supporting the Status Quo

Some states have allowed their oversight of in-state transmission investments to falter. Questionable science and monopoly utilities—operating under perverse financial incentives—have encouraged them to approve plans to shutter existing dispatchable generation and build expensive new weather-dependent generation and the transmission needed to connect it to the grid. Poor regulatory oversight often overlooks those perverse incentives and permits unnecessary spending that inevitably gets added to utility bills. Legislators should recognize and restrain that possibility.

But weak state regulation and oversight don’t necessarily require federalizing these decisions. Instead, when the issue properly falls within state jurisdiction, the answer is to strengthen state accountability. Government should exercise authority at the level where the law and nature of the issue properly place it. Washington shouldn’t attempt to take over transmission siting merely because federal legislators and regulators have decided they should control the outcome.

Legislators considering potential corrections to BAAJA should:

Recognize that states should have jurisdiction over the siting and cost-allocation decisions for the majority of transmission siting decisions.

Require a clear and proven interstate reliability need before allowing federal regulators to override state jurisdiction.

Compare transmission with realistic alternatives before approving new transmission.

Make consumers pay only for benefits they actually receive.

BAAJA is worth improving because the permitting reforms it proposes are significant, and America needs to build essential infrastructure. That doesn’t mean Washington needs to control all of it.

Jason Hayes

Jason Hayes is a senior research fellow for Energy and Environment at The Heritage Foundation.

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