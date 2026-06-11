Jason Hayes | Forests, Fuels, and Freedom

Jason Hayes | Forests, Fuels, and Freedom

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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
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Very good.

Your figure of 4-5 yrs for building new transmission lines is probably outdated - I read yesterday it now takes 10 yrs because of the backup in applications to connect data centers and remote wind and solar farms.

The over-regulation for permitting and the legal challenges to mining and fossil fuel and nuclear power plants are a terrible drag on the whole economy.

Imagine how productive and successful America would be if capital was allowed to be allocated profitably and without subsidies.

I wonder how much money is wasted on lawsuits? Money that could have been spent on building infrastructure.

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