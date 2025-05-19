Existing Epa Rules Increase Costs And Will Cause Rationing Of Electricity In South Carolina, If Endangerment Finding Is Not Repealed
Cost of Power in S.C. will Increase and Electricity Availability will Decrease. I will try to explain why…
This is a guest post from Dick Storm that was originally published on Dick’s blog on February 28, 2025. This post is republished here with Dick’s permission.
I’ve known Dick for well over a decade (probably closer to two decades). He is, as my Dad used to say, a “gentleman and a scholar,” and there are few people who have more hands-on experience in the …