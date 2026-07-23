Building on yesterday’s post, Heritage posted this news release to the website earlier today.

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WASHINGTON—The Heritage Foundation today welcomed Jason Hayes as the newest senior research fellow in the Center for Energy, Climate, and Environment. The Center provides world-class analysis and common-sense policy solutions to ensure that American families and businesses have access to affordable and reliable energy to power our lives and economy.

Jack Spencer, director of the Center for Energy, Climate, and Environment, made the following statement:

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Jason to the Heritage team. His deep knowledge, decades of experience, and commitment to principle make him uniquely qualified to help solve some of the nation’s most pressing energy and environmental issues. I look forward to working with Jason as the Center continues to produce academically sound, innovative, and impactful research across the energy and environment horizon.”

Prior to joining Heritage, Hayes served as Policy Director for Energy and Environment at the America First Policy Institute, where he led a team of researchers and developed policy on grid reliability, permitting reform, critical minerals, domestic oil and gas production, and meeting surging energy demand for AI and data centers.

He previously directed the Energy and Environmental Policy Initiative at Michigan’s Mackinac Center for Public Policy for more than nine years, where his collaborative research provided a foundation for policy changes like Ohio’s visionary decision to classify natural gas as “green energy.”

Hayes remarked on his appointment:

“For more than 3 decades, I have studied and worked to advance policies that promote affordable, reliable energy and the wise stewardship of our natural resources. I’m grateful to now bring that experience to an institution that has led the policy conversation in Washington for decades. Heritage plays a unique role in developing principled, research-driven solutions that advance freedom and prosperity. I’m looking forward to contributing to this important work.”

Hayes holds a Master of Environmental Design from the University of Calgary, with a specialization in environmental science, a B.Sc. in Natural Resource Conservation from the University of British Columbia, and a Technical Diploma in Renewable Resource Management from Selkirk College. His commentary appears regularly in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, The Hill, National Review, Fox News, and other leading outlets.

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