Jason Hayes | Forests, Fuels, and Freedom

Jason Hayes | Forests, Fuels, and Freedom

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Stephen Heins's avatar
Stephen Heins
4d

Another great voice in a great choir!

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melanie nivelt's avatar
melanie nivelt
4d

Jason was my go to guy for all questions renewable energy!! When he left Michigan, we lost the most educated guy on the Green Energy scam in our state. His presentations were excellent, and his knowledge is incredible. I am thrilled he is part of the Heritage Foundation! Being a volunteer with Michigan Fair Elections Institute, Heritage Foundation is very respected for election integrity information.

Great combination!!

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