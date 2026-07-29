An aerial view shows smoke rising from the Mount Underwood wildfire south of Port Alberni, British Columbia, Canada, August 11, 2025. (BC Wildfire/Handout via Reuters)

Here’s the opening portion of another piece that I just penned for National Review. This piece was published to the NRO site on July 25, 2026, and looks at the contradictory forest management plans that have been implemented over the past several decades across North America. Those plans have stifled active management of public lands that were set aside for multiple use, in the name of preservation. The plans have also continued to promote the immediate extinguishment of any fire, as well as the construction of homes and businesses in more natural settings (often immediately adjacent to protected areas in something known as the “WUI,” or wildland urban interface).

So, for decades, government mandates have ensured that untouched (except for fire fighting) protected areas continued to grow, allowing more fuel for fires to build. We then moved our homes and businesses into and around protected areas ensuring they are likely to be impacted by fires when lightning, arson, or some other ignition source mixes with hot dry conditions and overgrown, overmature forests.

I did want to note that, in this piece, I ran out of space and did not touch on the compounding problem for the Canadian fires; that much of the area is remote and nearly impossible to reach. I was able to note that issue in my Daily Signal piece (published 7/20).

When forests are not managed, built-up fuels can be difficult or impossible to extinguish when they begin to burn. The situation in Canada is made worse by the fact that the burning forests are often remote, with no infrastructure or roads for access. That means moving equipment and crews to the fires takes a lot of time and money.

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How Bad Policy Fuels Wildfires

The Canadian wildfires are a reminder of how ideology and short-term thinking drive poor forest management.

By JASON HAYES / July 25, 2026 6:30 AM

People throughout the Midwest and many Eastern states were recently reacquainted with the consequences of poor forest management as smoke from Canadian wildfires filled the skies. Green activists leaped into action, claiming that climate change is driving North American wildfires to dangerous new levels and that we must forgo essential energy sources such as fossil fuels to stop the smoke. But the inevitable results of their policies — higher taxes and a crippled economy — won’t stop wildfires, and they certainly won’t change the climate.

That’s because a changing climate isn’t the source of these wildfires. For the most part, people and lightning are.

Whatever its source, fire plays a natural and important role in forest ecosystems. It reduces “fuel loading” by removing dead and diseased trees and plants, clearing out densely treed areas, creating new openings, and renewing plant communities that provide vital habitat and browse for wildlife.

But fire can also be destructive and dangerous, especially when it threatens human lives and infrastructure. We saw this recently when wildfire smoke caused Detroit to experience the “worst air quality in the world.”

Over the past several decades, forest management practices have created the perfect conditions for large fires and greater risks to human health and well-being. Regulations governing the use of public lands have created a one-two punch: preservationist policies that lock people out of the natural environment and Smokey Bear-style efforts to extinguish every fire immediately.

The move to keep people out of natural areas was based on the mistaken notion that humans are inherently destructive. It led to vast areas of public lands being closed off and designated “untrammeled” wilderness. Human activities, such as cutting trees or mining for critical minerals, were made taboo by moneyed and powerful environmental groups. Though public lands were originally set aside for multiple uses, these groups would only approve low-impact activities, such as hiking.

At the same time, we compounded the problem by adopting the strategy of immediately extinguishing every wildfire and building more homes and businesses in the “wildland urban interface.” By banning the wise use of public lands and forests while continuing to live in and around them, we have enabled the fuels that feed wildfires — dead and dying trees, shrubs, and grasses — to accumulate. Consequently, when a fire hits, the damage can be expensive. (For example, see California earlier this year.)

…

You can read the full article on the National Review website.

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