Daily Signal graphic: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in New York City on Sept. 23, 2026. (Mehmet Eser/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Here’s a recent piece that I co-authored with Brent Sadler, Senior Research Fellow, Naval Warfare and Advanced Technology at the Heritage Foundation’s Allison Center for National Security. The piece was originally published on the Daily Signal website on September 28, 2026 and discusses the dwindling influence that Iran is playing in global energy markets.

Iran’s habitual threats of violence and its willingness to destabilize world energy flows on a whim have brought the world to the point where it can no longer afford to rely on Iranian crude. Instead, nations are choosing to purchase volumes from more stable sources in the U.S., Saudi, UAE, Brazil, and other areas.

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As Brent and I note in the piece, removing Iran’s ability to control global energy markets by threatening to stop tanker traffic in the Strait of Hormuz does not mean they no longer represent a threat. Other sources have rightly noted that, as Iran loses its ability to hold energy markets hostage, its leaders may choose violence as their preferred means to prolong the nation’s destructive influence.

The shift weakens Tehran’s ability to extract concessions by holding global energy supplies hostage, undercutting one of its most potent sources of leverage in talks to wind down the conflict. But it also creates a dangerous incentive. With its own oil income dwindling and its neighbors finding workarounds, Iran might see renewed attacks as its best remaining means of applying pressure, even at the risk of American retaliation.

Iran still clearly remains a potent threat to the stability of global energy flows and the well-being on neighboring countries. But that threat only makes the argument for expanding American production and refining that much stronger. As we note in the piece,

That truth is why increasing both domestic production and refining benefits the entire planet. Resilient U.S. volumes keep domestic prices low and give our allies a secure means of avoiding risky suppliers whose interests run against ours.

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Iran’s Dwindling Influence on Shipping

JASON HAYES | BRENT SADLER • September 28, 2026

For decades, Iran’s clout was based on far more than missiles, proxies, or a nuclear file. It was about its ability to control shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Geographic location has given the regime significant strategic leverage and an ability to hold global energy markets hostage on a whim.

What happens to oil if shipping stops? How high do prices go as millions of Iranian barrels vanish overnight? Those questions still matter, but a new reality is changing energy markets and fast eroding Tehran’s leverage.

The conflict in the Middle East has laid bare something Tehran would rather keep quiet: Iran’s hold on world energy markets is slipping. Its military might is greatly diminished, and so too is the centrality of the Strait of Hormuz as energy producers step up production and new pipelines are built.

Since the conflict began, much of the lost Iranian crude oil has been replaced by other nations’ increased production and exports. In total, about 17 million barrels of crude per day were held up in the Persian Gulf. After the June Memorandum of Understanding, overall traffic increased to as high as 10.8 million barrels per day. A slow return of U.S.-protected shipping through the strait and new loadings and pipeline flows from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates took total flows back up to over 13.5 million barrels per day. That has again fallen to approximately 7.6 million barrels a day, according to the International Energy Agency.

Reuters recently published numbers that tried to include the “dark crossings,” which it rightly notes are increasing supplies, but are wildly variable. “In a September 2nd note, analysts at Goldman Sachs estimated that total Gulf oil exports, including ‘dark crossings,’ were roughly 15 million to 16 million barrels per day, about two-thirds of pre-war levels.”

Taken together with pipeline flows, the impact on crude oil shipments is narrowing; not so much for liquefied natural gas, which can only be shipped from fields in the Persian Gulf.

American military action and sanctions have put enormous pressure on Iran. They have halted its tankers and stalled its oil production and exports—as of Sept. 25, the Navy has redirected 122 commercial vessels and has destroyed at least eight Iranian tankers in response to attacks on U.S. warships. Even if Tehran had wanted to exert more pressure on shipping, it couldn’t, given that the entire Iranian navy was sunkearly in the conflict, with much of its missile and drone capacity threatening shipping greatly degraded.

Despite disruptions, the global economy has held up. Alternative producers have increased output, nations have tapped their strategic reserves, and some consumption has slowed. At the same time, new infrastructure and shipping patterns have sprung up, reducing the world’s dependence on a single chokepoint and giving buyers other options.

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You can access the remainder of this article on the Daily Signal website. Click here to read the full article.

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