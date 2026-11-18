Grok imagines a possible American energy future focused on building new reliable, affordable energy supplies.

Here’s my recent piece on the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act that the Senate just moved through another cloture vote (on November 16). This piece was originally published by The Daily Signal on November 17.

Congress is close to getting the bill right, and (if passed) the bill could do a lot of good to free up the development of essential infrastructure. But there should be more protections for states from federal encroachment into the realm of transmission siting and cost-allocation. They also need to clean up some of the language on permit certainty because a permit doesn’t mean anything if the next administration can revoke it by pointing to another law or regulation as justification, or claim that climate change represents an “immediate” harm to human health or the environment.

On balance, BAAJA moves the nation away from open-ended delay and regulatory uncertainty. Congress should build on that by protecting state authority, ensuring technology-neutral implementation, and resisting future efforts to restore the procedural roadblocks this bill removes.

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It’s Time for America to Start Building Things Again

JASON HAYES • November 17, 2026

Summary

A serious bipartisan bill before Congress could help solve America’s permitting problem.

The Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026, or BAAJA, contains major reforms to environmental review, litigation, project certainty, energy permitting, transmission, and infrastructure costs.

But the bill does need some improvements from Congress.

For decades, Washington has promised to fix America’s broken permitting system. Congress has now done something extraordinarily rare: written a serious bipartisan bill that could actually do it.

The Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026, or BAAJA, recognizes that America has mastered the art of stalling development. We have willingly imposed layer upon layer of burdensome, expensive regulation, extensive environmental review, endless litigation, and delay, and it’s time to start building again.

The Act contains major reforms to environmental review, litigation, project certainty, energy permitting, transmission, and infrastructure costs. Its manager’s amendment added useful nuclear-licensing reforms and other improvements.

But Congress shouldn’t confuse bipartisan compromise with perfect policy. The bill has serious problems that still require Congress’s attention.

The first is permit certainty. The bill generally prevents federal agencies from revoking, suspending, vacating, reopening, or materially altering an already-approved permit. That’s essential. A permit has little economic value if a company can spend years and billions of dollars to obtain it, only for a new administration to change its mind and revoke it.

The Act strengthens the permit certainty principle by requiring agencies to explain their actions when they stop or revoke a permit. The bill requires agencies to provide a legal authority and supporting evidence for their action. Failing to justify their interference can trigger meaningful financial consequences.

Unfortunately, the manager’s amendment also created two potentially significant loopholes.

It expanded an exception for “immediate” threats, including alleged harms to human health and the environment. That appears worthwhile, but past actions by elected officials have shown that the definition of “harm” can be drawn very broadly, encompassing issues that may sound bad in a headline but pose little real threat on the ground. Activists could use these alleged harms to revoke already-approved permits and undermine permit certainty.

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The bill also allows agencies to take action against approved permits, “pursuant to any applicable law or regulation.” That addition to the Nov. 7 manager’s amendment greatly empowers a future administration to evade the very permit certainty Congress is trying to create.

Congress should narrow those exceptions.

The bill gets another major issue right: judicial review. Covered National Environmental Policy Act challenges would generally face a 150-day litigation window, and challengers would have had to meaningfully participated in the permit process.

That means activists can’t keep filing an endless string of expensive lawsuits meant to cause businesses and investors to lose interest and give up on essential infrastructure developments. Most importantly, a correctable procedural mistake under the National Environmental Policy Act would result in “remand without vacatur,” where work can proceed while the error is fixed, rather than automatically destroying the project’s authorization.

Stop lawfare and fix the paperwork problem. Don’t automatically kill the project.

The bill also protects families from being saddled with infrastructure costs created by new data centers. Developers of new large loads, such as data centers, must bear the incremental costs they impose, with protections against leaving other customers with stranded infrastructure costs.

AI growth is good. Forcing everyone else to subsidize its growth isn’t.

The bill’s greatest remaining problem is electric transmission.

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The Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act contains useful reliability and consumer protections. Transmission planning incorporates measurable reliability indicators, encourages reconductoring and greater use of existing rights-of-way, and emphasizes material reliability improvements and lower delivered electricity costs.

Those reforms matter because the costs we all pay on our monthly utility bill aren’t just the cost of producing electricity at a wind turbine or solar facility. Ratepayers—you and I—also pay for new transmission, grid balancing, backup capacity, overbuilding, curtailment, and the additional infrastructure needed to deliver reliable power to their homes.

But the Act also greatly expands the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s backstop authority to site transmission.

Former FERC Chairman Mark Christie has warned that key portions of the bill resemble the planning and cost-allocation framework established by FERC Order 1920 and could supersede traditional state authority. Although the manager’s amendment wisely gives states a year to act before federal intervention, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ultimately could override a state siting decision for a qualifying project.

The Heritage Foundation has warned about this before.

In 2022, Heritage research cautioned that federal transmission reform legislation could effectively nationalize key transmission siting decisions, shifting authority from state officials to federal regulators who determine which projects serve the “national interest.” But giving federal regulators that broad authority could limit locally elected officials’ ability to decide where transmission is located or what it will cost.

The Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act is better than the 2022 proposal because it contains serious NEPA, Clean Water Act, Endangered Species Act, historic-preservation, and judicial-review reforms. But none of those reforms remove the bill’s federalism problem.

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Congress should therefore tighten the transmission title. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission should have to show that a proposed interstate transmission project addresses a demonstrated reliability need. Then the commission should have to show its plan selected an economical solution compared with alternatives such as retaining existing generation, reconductoring lines, or deploying grid-enhancing technologies. Congress should also protect state authority over cost allocation (i.e., who pays).

If it’s wrong to make customers pay for a new data center that they don’t directly benefit from, it’s equally wrong to force them to pay for net-zero policies and new wind or solar developments mandated by another state. If another state wants wind and solar, that’s fine, but it should pay for them (and their associated infrastructure) itself.

Implementing these changes would complement the requirements for technology neutrality; another positive principle of the Act.

Section 1402 protects a broad array of energy projects from patterns of “disparate” or unfair treatment by federal regulators, while the transmission-planning provisions provide for resource- and fuel-neutral grid connections.

Government isn’t elected to choose winners and losers. Its task is to set broad, reasonable safety and environmental rules and then get out of the way so private businesses can compete. Nuclear, natural gas, coal, geothermal, hydropower, storage, wind, and solar should be free to compete under transparent, neutral rules.

If a privately financed project follows the law, has willing investors, and serves its customers reliably and at a competitive price, build it.

The Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act isn’t perfect. Bipartisan bills rarely are.

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But the alternative isn’t the perfect permitting bill. The alternative is the status quo: enormous permitting delays, regulatory uncertainty, litigation, and existing federal transmission authorities that continue to stall development and progress if Congress does nothing.

Congress should narrow the permit-certainty loopholes, protect state authority over transmission and cost allocation, and preserve the bill’s hard-won environmental and judicial reforms.

America has spent long enough litigating over infrastructure. It’s time to start building it again.

Jason Hayes: Jason Hayes is a senior research fellow for Energy and Environment at The Heritage Foundation.

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