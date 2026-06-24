Jason Hayes | Forests, Fuels, and Freedom

Jason Hayes | Forests, Fuels, and Freedom

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Janet Hudson's avatar
Janet Hudson
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This is such an important issue...save the farmers and their land. Some Politicians can be so short sighted.

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