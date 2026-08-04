Jason Hayes | Forests, Fuels, and Freedom

Jason Hayes | Forests, Fuels, and Freedom

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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
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Yesterday Tom Shepstone shared an article by Jim Willis' "Marcellus Drilling News" with a study and statistics showing an actual reduction in electricity prices caused by data centers and their 24/7 operation spreading out the operational costs of the grid.

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