Grok Imagine pictures a confused Smokey Bear, standing in the middle of a wildfire that was enhanced by the “put them all out immediately” style of wildfire policies he advocated

I had a chance to join Jack Spencer on the Heritage Power Hour podcast this week to discuss the ongoing wildfires. In this episode (released July 27, 2026), we dove into a mix of issues relating to forest management, wildfire, ‘hook and bullet’ interests, multiple uses, preservation vs. conservation, and how Smokey Bear’s preferred wildfire management policies have actually made the issue worse. Enjoy, leave a comment, and (as always) please feel free to restock or share.

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You can listen to the full episode on Spotify

You can also hear it on Apple Podcasts - the embed feature for Apple is fighting with me. It will only allow me to post the “latest episodes” (not the specific episode). So you can look for the “The Wild Facts About Wildfires and Why Smokey Bear Might Have Been Wrong” episode.

The Power Hour is a weekly podcast that discusses the day’s most interesting energy and environmental policy issues with leading national experts. Jack invites The Heritage Foundation’s Senior Research Fellow Jason Hayes this week to talk about the recent Canadian wildfires. Aside from being a leading policy expert, Jason has worked as a forester and back woods park ranger and is the perfect person to help us to understand what is going on and why. He will tell us why fires in Canada are impacting us here in the United State, why do these seemingly out of control wildfires keep happening, and what can be done about? You can learn more about Jason Hayes here and read a recent piece that he wrote on this issue here. As always, you can join the conversation at thepowerhour@heritage.org! Get Jack’s book, Nuclear Revolution, and our documentary about nuclear energy, Powering America. Thank you for listening and please don’t forget to subscribe and help us to spread the word.