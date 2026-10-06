Jason Hayes | Forests, Fuels, and Freedom

Jason Hayes | Forests, Fuels, and Freedom

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Janet Hudson's avatar
Janet Hudson
Oct 6

Seems like common sense has left the room!

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1 reply by 🌲 Jason Hayes⚡️
Ann L. Klieves's avatar
Ann L. Klieves
Oct 8

Thank you for this article.We have a group here in VA that has so much scientific data and we share it whenever we get a chance.But no one listens.They do not understand science and have no common sense.Since the subsidies are no longer available, the only way for Scamburger to pay for this is to misuse the ratepayers.And lie about everything.But we know the truth and we will not give up and not backdown!!

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2 replies by 🌲 Jason Hayes⚡️ and others
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