Jason Hayes | Forests, Fuels, and Freedom

Jason Hayes | Forests, Fuels, and Freedom

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SmithFS
11h

Funny how it's all the corrupt neoliberal governments that really avoid forest management. A cynic would say that they want the fires so they can make people fear climate change and accept all the onerous regulation they want to impose due to climate change. They even have it regulated by the W.H.O. So us serfs must accept 15min ghettos, owning nothing, no meat or dairy, eat bugs, live in 500sq.ft. apts owned by BlackRock, monitor our carbon footprint daily and face restrictions if we exceed it. A blueprint for the Totalitarian or Globalitarian State. And Vaxxed to the Max. That's what you get when you allow Misanthropic Malthusians control your governments.

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