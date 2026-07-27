What's up with the smoke?
My recent Heritage Foundation video on the Canadian wildfires
Smoke from Canadian wildfires is turning skies orange across America. The question is why these fires have become so devastating.
The smoke isn't just a natural disaster. It's a policy failure.
Jason Hayes is a Senior Research Fellow for Energy and Environment at The Heritage Foundation.
Something is off with the formatting of this post. It won’t allow me to embed the video, so I am posting a linked screenshot that will take you to YouTube.
Funny how it's all the corrupt neoliberal governments that really avoid forest management. A cynic would say that they want the fires so they can make people fear climate change and accept all the onerous regulation they want to impose due to climate change. They even have it regulated by the W.H.O. So us serfs must accept 15min ghettos, owning nothing, no meat or dairy, eat bugs, live in 500sq.ft. apts owned by BlackRock, monitor our carbon footprint daily and face restrictions if we exceed it. A blueprint for the Totalitarian or Globalitarian State. And Vaxxed to the Max. That's what you get when you allow Misanthropic Malthusians control your governments.