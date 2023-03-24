Jason Hayes

Energy Advocate | Conservationist | Free-Market Environmentalist 🇺🇸/🇨🇦

Jason has spent over three decades studying and working in environmental and energy policy. He worked as a backcountry ranger in British Columbia’s provincial parks, as a forester in British Columbia’s boreal forest, and researched National Parks management and grizzly bear biology with the Fraser Institute in Calgary, Alberta. He spent over a decade researching and communicating energy and environmental policy with the Canadian and American energy industry and another nine years heading up the Mackinac Center’s Energy and Environmental Policy Initiative. In August 2025, he moved to the America First Policy Institute to lead its Energy and Environmental Policy program.

Jason holds a Master of Environmental Design (Environmental Science) degree from the University of Calgary, a Bachelor of Science in Natural Resource Conservation from the University of British Columbia and a Technical Diploma in Renewable Resource Management from Selkirk College.

Jason has also served as an adjunct faculty member at Northwood University, teaching courses in Environmental Science and Environmental Policy. He serves as a board member of the Nimrod Society, and as a policy advisor to the Heartland Institute on issues of energy and environmental policy.

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