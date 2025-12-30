Jason Hayes | Forests, Fuels, and Freedom
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Building Energy Dominance: A Near-Term Permitting Agenda
The America First Policy Institute (AFPI) recently released an issue brief, “Building Energy Dominance: A Near-Term Permitting Agenda.”
Jun 11
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Jason Hayes
8
2
1
April 2026
Today’s High Gas Prices are Decades in the Making
Policymakers shouldn't act surprised when anti-energy policies they put in place raise prices and reduce supply
Apr 23
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Jason Hayes
5
1
Earth Day and the failure of apocalyptic environmentalism
My Earth Day op-ed was published in The Washington Examiner’s “Restoring America” section this morning.
Apr 22
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Jason Hayes
1
March 2026
Energy Dominance in Action
Why America’s First New Refinery in Decades Matters
Mar 20
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Jason Hayes
1
Beyond the Barrel
Refining’s Role in Everyday Life
Mar 13
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Jason Hayes
4
1
February 2026
Affordable and Reliable Energy Powers Prosperity
Energy powers life. Affordable and reliable energy powers prosperity.
Feb 20
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Jason Hayes
6
1
White House & EPA press releases features Jason Hayes's statement on recission of the Endangerment Finding
What They Are Saying: Leaders and Americans Across the Country Applaud the Single Largest Act of Deregulation in U.S. History
Feb 18
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Jason Hayes
2
We Need Reliable Energy that Can Weather Any Storm
A great commentary piece from my AFPI co-worker, David Vasquez
Feb 13
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Jason Hayes
12
1
December 2025
Stage Agency Overreach Harms Michigan Farms, Property Owners — Steve Gruber Show
I join the Steve Gruber Show to talk about how state bureaucrats are hurting Michigan jobs
Dec 30, 2025
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Jason Hayes
6
2
11:00
America’s Energy Problem Isn’t the Market — It’s Policy
"You've been lied to"
Dec 22, 2025
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Jason Hayes
8
1
1
16:55
Hayes: State agency overreach harms farms, businesses
It’s time to reclaim common sense before state agency overreach turns Michigan’s farmlands and businesses into regulatory wastelands.
Dec 20, 2025
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Jason Hayes
5
November 2025
Nuclear Moratoria: Barriers to Affordable, Reliable Power
BANNING NUCLEAR ENERGY LEADS TO HIGHER COSTS FOR EVERYTHING
Nov 26, 2025
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Jason Hayes
7
3
1
© 2026 Jason Hayes
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